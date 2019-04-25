Camp Hubbard to Hold Open House Events May 4

by

Now that summer’s almost here, it’s time to get the kids enrolled in fun-filled summer day camp. Camp Hubbard — a Valley summer sports camp since 1998 — will host informative open house events for parents and children Saturday, May 4, 12:30–3:30pm, at its four summer day camp locations: Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix; St. Bernadette Parish in Scottsdale; Brunson Lee Elementary in Phoenix; and Paradise Valley Christian in Phoenix. There is no cost to attend the open house events.

Families will get an opportunity to meet the camp staff, tour the facilities, ask questions and learn all about the summer day camp program. Camp Hubbard will run from May 28 through Aug. 2. The camp is designed for children ages 4-and-a-half to 16. It is a co-ed summer camp that focuses on being active and playing a variety of games and sports including soccer, basketball, volleyball, baseball, archery and swimming. Half-days and full-days are available, as are extended care and sibling discounts. Half-day is from 8:30am to noon and full-day is from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Children do not have to be skilled athletes to have a great time at Camp Hubbard. Some campers have never tried many of the sports and activities that the staff introduces. However, the campers who are skilled athletes are challenged and motivated by the highly-qualified and dedicated staff members. The goal at camp is to guide and teach every camper according to their ability while making the activities safe, exciting, and rewarding.

The cost is $175/week for half-day; $240/week for full-day. Siblings are $155 and $220. Extended care is also available from 7:30am to 6pm.

To learn more about Camp Hubbard, visit www.camphubbardaz.com.

