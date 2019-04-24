Get a Jump on Summer at Free YMCA Family Event

Area families are invited to have fun and gear up for summer at the Desert Foothills YMCA’s (Y) Healthy Kids Day event, Saturday, April 27, 9am–noon. Healthy Kids Day is a national Y initiative to improve the health and well-being of children. During this free event, families can enjoy games and giveaways, as well as discounts on programs like camp, swim and sports and one-day-only membership offers at the Y.
The day’s activities will include water safety demonstrations, Foothills Animal Rescue adoptions, face-painting, a bounce house, a visit from the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Family Fitness Hour at 10am and more.
The Desert Foothills YMCA is a part of the Black Mountain Campus — a partnership with Paradise Valley Community College and the Foothills Community Foundation. This Y opened its doors in October 2009 as a true multi-generational facility, with offerings and services for the entire community — from the youngest member at 3 months and their siblings to adults and active seniors in their 90s. In addition to the health and fitness offerings (including equipment, group fitness classes and personal training), the facility has a heated outdoor pool with zero-depth entry, gender specific and family locker rooms, separate spaces and programs for youth and teens, racquetball courts and a gymnasium. It also offers a dedicated teen center and associated programs, many of which are free to the community, and boasts the largest Teen Leaders Club in the association.
Desert Foothills Family YMCA is located at 34250 North 60th Street in North Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.596.9622 or visit www.valleyymca.org/desert-foothills.
