Upcoming Seminar to Present Holistic, Intuitive Techniques for Healing

Dr. Jon Murphy and Sherry Anshara, medical intuitive, are collaborating to share their cutting-edge techniques for healing at a June 15 seminar, “Unlocking Your Internal Healing Code: Your Cellular Memory.”

Attendees at the event will learn tools and techniques to clear the underlying causes of illness and pain. Murphy and Anshara say that all illness has one thing in common: the cellular experiences of the emotional and physical pain result in stress, anxiety, depression, cancer, PTSD, fibromyalgia and more. As individuals access their internal healing code, they can resolve the root causes of pain. Through this transformational process from the inside to the outside world, one can become healthier and happier in all aspects of life.

The seminar, which will include live demonstrations, will discuss how:

Your cellular memory is the key to your healing

Your cellular memorization creates your pain

And your words create your illness or support your health.

Jonathan Murphy MD, MD(H), graduated from West Virginia University (WVU) School of Medicine in 1985 after attending the U.S. Naval Academy. He graduated from WVU with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

In 1989, he completed his residencies in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at Charleston Area Medical Center, an affiliate of WVU. In 1996, Dr. Murphy passed the Internal Medicine board examination and a year later he passed the Pediatric board examination. After intense independent study and completing the required course work, Dr. Murphy passed the board examination for American Holistic Medicine in 2000.

His early experiences with allopathic oncology lead him to search for more effective and safer methods for treating and for healing cancer patients. Since then he has concentrated his attention on integrative medicine and integrative oncology.

Sherry Anshara is an international bestselling author, professional speaker, former radio host of “Conscious Healing,” and contributing writer to national and international publications on the subject of the Anshara Method of Accelerated Healing & Abundance and overall wellness. She utilizes her experience and expertise as a medical intuitive and intuitive business coach as the foundation of her work with cellular memory, which she calls the Anshara Method.

Sponsor and booth vendor opportunities are available. Contact Anshara via email at sherry@sherryanshara.com or by phone at 480.609.0874.

Unlocking Your Internal Healing Code: Your Cellular Memory will be held Saturday, June 15, 9am–1pm, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort, 5001 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Early bird admission is available at $97 until April 30. Regular admission is $129. Registration is available online via Eventbright.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/amnaturalhealing.

