North Valley Arts Academy Presents Retelling of THE ODYSSEY, April 25–27

The North Valley Arts Academy theatre program (NVAA) and Shadow Mountain High School Drama Club will present their spring production, Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka.

Anon(ymus), Iizuka’s entrancing contemporary adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, retells the classic story through the eyes of a young refugee. Separated from family and in a strange place far from a home lost forever, Anon goes on a quest for belonging, encountering a wide variety of people — some kind, some dangerous and cruel. Guided by a goddess and the memory of a mother’s warm embrace and wise voice, Anon must navigate through a chaotic, ever-changing landscape searching for something or someone to call home.

The play will perform at Shadow Mountain High School’s Performing Art Center Thursday through Friday, April 25, 26, and 27 at 7pm. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Shadow Mountain High School is located at 2902 East Shea Boulevard in Phoenix. Anon(ymous) is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. More information about NVAA’s theatre program can be found at www.nvaadrama.com.

Players will be accepting donations for the International Rescue Committee Phoenix (IRC) to support the work they do helping refugees settle into their new homes in Phoenix. Donations of unscented/mildly scented laundry detergent (32 oz or less), spray cleaner, and diapers (sizes 4, 5, and 6) are welcome at the theatre’s lobby. Those who wish to make a monetary donation, donate time, or find other ways to help may visit www.rescue.org/how-to-help.

