PVCC To Host Literacy Event Providing Thousands of Free Children’s Books

by

Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) and Southwest Human Development will again partner in hosting the Spring Festival of Tales, a free community literacy event offering storytelling and cultural activities for children and families from 9am to 2pm Saturday, April 27, at Paradise Valley Community College.

The bi-annual festival brings reading to life through the “Art of Storytelling” and provides free books to children who participate in the day’s activities, which include demonstrations, vendors, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live music, food trucks and much more.

“Events like Festival of Tales are important for everyone who participates because it helps develop an awareness, understanding and respect for other cultures and new ideas through the art of storytelling,” says PVCC education faculty and event organizer, Meggin Kirk. “Not only does this event enhance literacy skills and spark the imaginations of children, but it also ignites the passion in PVCC students by giving them opportunities to interact with community member and apply their learning in an authentic setting.”

Since its inception in 2009, Festival of Tales has attracted more than 17,000 people from Maricopa County and more than 25,000 books have been given away to children from low-income families. In 2019, Festival of Tales was recognized with two distinguished awards from the Maricopa County Community College District, including the Diversity Advisory Council award and the Paul M. Pair Innovation of the Year award.

Paradise Valley Community College is located at 18401 North 32nd Street in Phoenix. Event activities will take place in and around the Kranitz Student Center (KSC). Free parking is available. Festival of Tales is free and open to the public.

For more information, including registration and performance times, visit festivaloftales.com or call 602.787.6562.

Advertisements