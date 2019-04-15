Explore the Benefits of Dark Skies and Amazing Nocturnal Creatures

by

Visitors are invited to join Tumacácori National Historical Park staff and scientists on National Bat Appreciation Day, April 17, from 7–8:30pm to experience beautiful dark skies and learn about the amazing creatures of the night. Under the blanket of darkness, the desert comes alive with animals of all shapes and sizes venturing into the cool night air in search of food and water. In addition to live critter demonstrations, visitors will have the opportunity to talk to biologists, observe science in action and explore the benefits of dark skies to communities and wildlife.

Tumacácori NHP serves as a role model in the conservation of night skies. The park earned International Dark Sky Park designation in 2018, becoming the 100th designated Dark Sky Place. The International Dark-sky Association (IDA) began the recognition program in 2001 with the designation of Flagstaff, Arizona, as the world’s first International Dark Sky Place, and the first International Dark Sky Community. Designations are made on the basis of a written nomination to IDA and judged according to merits such as night sky quality and proactive efforts to promote the benefits of natural nighttime darkness. Sometimes forgotten is the importance of natural darkness for wildlife. Nearly half the species on Earth are nocturnal — active at night instead of during the day.

A limited supply of free posters of the “Bats of Arizona” will be available for those interested in taking one home.

Admission to the park is $7 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. For more information on National Bat Appreciation Day or other events and activities at Tumacácori National Historical Park, call 520.377.5060, or visit the park website at nps.gov/tuma.

