The Enclave at Anthem to Host Pet Adoption & Expo

by

The Enclave at Anthem Senior Living, one of eight Spectrum Retirement communities in Arizona, will host its third Pet Adoption and Expo in partnership with different local pet-related businesses.

Guest are invited to visit The Enclave April 20 and meet the dogs and cats that are ready to be adopted from Anthem Pets Animal Rescue, Puppy Luv Rescue and Rusty’s Angels, all nonprofit organizations. Each adopted pet will go home with an adorable basket created by local businesses.

Vendors partnering with the event and providing information for guests and their families include Animal Hospital at Anthem & Grooming, Daisy Mountain Veterinary Hospital, Das Pooch Grooming, Doody Defense Pet Service’s LLC and Mojo’s Spot.

“Many of our residents and staff are animal lovers and this event is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Kathleen Connolly, executive director at The Enclave at Anthem Senior Living. “We have partnered with these rescues and local businesses because we all have one goal in mind; To help find a loving home for these beautiful cats and dogs.”

Homemade dog treats that were crafted by Anthem residents will available for purchase. Proceeds from this event will help with shipping costs of care packages made for Youth for Troops, a youth-led nonprofit volunteer and donation-based organization serving veterans, service members and their families.

The Enclave at Anthem Senior Living offers residents 55 and older independent, assisted and memory care well-appointed living apartments. Located in the Phoenix area, residents learn, grow, experience and live life to the fullest – all while enjoying great amenities and services.

The Pet Adoption & Expo will be held Saturday, April 20, 9–11am, at The Enclave at Anthem Senior Living, 42015 North Venture Drive, Anthem. For additional information, call 623.469.8757.

Photo by *TatianaB* on Foter.com / CC BY-NC-ND

Advertisements