Second Annual Carefree Community Block Party to be Held April 6

Area residents are invited to an afternoon of food, music, friendship and fun as the Town of Carefree hosts the Second Annual Community Block Party Saturday, April 6, 2–7pm, in Downtown Carefree along Easy Street and in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.

“Everyone loved the Block Party last year and we have received many requests to make it an annual tradition” shared Mayor Les Peterson. “This event proved to be an excellent opportunity for Carefree residents to get together with friends, neighbors and area businesses before changing schedules for summer.”

Local business owners are invited to showcase their goods and services to area residents in a casual, neighborhood party style atmosphere. Highlights of the event will include the return of the popular Carefree Water Company dunk tank, cornhole tossing, putt-putt golf and fun activities for children of all ages. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase, as well as adult refreshments provided by Foothills Food Bank, and the always-popular Desert Foothills YMCA lemonade stand. The event rounds out with carnival-style treats, raffle prize giveaways from area businesses and much more.

For more information, call 480.488.3686 or go to www.visitcarefree.com.

