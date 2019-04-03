Full of Faith or Full of Fluff

by

By Paul Witkop

Author Ken Davis tells this story… A woman happened to be looking out of the window of her home one day. She was horrified to see her German shepherd shaking the life out of the neighbor’s pet rabbit. Her family had been quarreling with these neighbors; this was certainly going to make matters worse. She grabbed a broom and ran outside, pummeling the pooch until he dropped a rabbit now covered with dog spit — and extremely dead.

After a moment’s consideration, the woman lifted the rabbit with the end of the broom and brought it into the house. She dumped its lifeless body into the bathtub and turned on the shower. When the water running off the rabbit was clean, she rolled him over and rinsed the other side.

Now she had a plan. She found her hairdryer and blew the rabbit dry. Using an old comb, she groomed the rabbit until he looked pretty good. Then, when the neighbor wasn’t looking, she hopped over the fence, snuck across the backyard, and propped him up in his cage. There was no way that she was taking the blame for this.

About an hour later, she heard screams coming from the neighbor’s yard. She ran outside, pretending she didn’t know what was going on.

What’s happened? She asked innocently. Her neighbor came running to the fence. All the blood had drained from her face. Our rabbit, our rabbit! She blubbered. He died two weeks ago, we buried him — and now he’s back!

There are so many people in our world who really want to believe that God loves them, but they have had their hope for the future taken away because of a huge disappointment. They are a lot like that rabbit. They fluff themselves up to look okay on the outside, but inside their hope and their confidence that God cares has really died. God wants us to know his guiding hand every day, not just once in a while or not just about the big stuff of life. God wants you to know his presence and power every day. He wants to restore our hope for the rest of our life so that we can be fully alive.

In this Easter month, I invite you to reaffirm God’s love and care for you. Here are two promises from God that make me very optimistic about the future…

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. If you do this, you will experience God’s peace… Philippians 4:6-7. God instructs us to pray when we feel anxious. We can pray about anything and everything and God will bring us peace.

There is a hope that does not disappoint… Romans 5:5. People, governments and things will disappoint us. But we need something or someone who we can always trust. Who do you trust when all your other hopes don’t pan out? Well, of course, it is risen Jesus Christ! He conquered death, the greatest challenge there is…so we do not have to live in fear of anything.

We don’t have to be like that rabbit — all clean and fluffed up on the outside but dead on the inside. We can live each day full of faith and confidence. May this Easter season remind us that Jesus is the one we can always trust.

