Rock the District Celebrates Ten Years

Fundraising event to be held April 12–13

The Carefree sundial will be shining with talent as celebrity headliners, alumni who made it big, plus 30 student bands take the stage for two unforgettable evenings in April to raise money for the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation.

Rock the District is the signature fundraising event started by Cactus Shadows High School student Melissa Nelson and hosted by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Since its inception, it has raised more than $200,000 benefiting Cave Creek teachers, students and schools.

This year’s Rock the District celebrity headliners include country stars Ryan Sims, Chad Freeman and Cali Rodi. As an example of how this stage can be a launching pad for big-time music industry careers, Rodi performed as a student at the first Rock the District back in 2009 and was recently signed by Keith Urban to his publishing company, BOOM.

Among the alumni students returning to their roots are Tia Penny the youngest to play in Alice Cooper’s Proof is in the Pudding and Homestretch, the band that won third place. Also appearing is Promise to Myself, an alumni band whose music has been chosen by Dutch Bros. Coffee to play in their locations across the country.

This year’s special 10th anniversary event will “turn it up to 11” with:

Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge, a swanky place to relax with an adult beverage while enjoying the show

VIP Tables, allowing concert-goers to see the show up close

General admission tickets, allowing guests to rock the night away with the crowd

Food trucks including Firehouse Kettle Corn , Hibachibot , Kona Ice and Munch Box

, , and A silent auction, where bidding is available now online, and continues at the live event

Online Tipping with a “Split the Tip” feature, providing half to the student performer and half to the school district

“Rock the District will be bigger and better than ever during our 10th Anniversary show dates on April 12 and 13,” says Rock the District organizers Kesha Cardinal and Sarah Byrne. “With the headliners, it will be a chance for all of Phoenix to see these world-class acts. With the alumni, it’s a chance to see how these former students have become up-and-comers in the music industry. For the students, this will be a chance for friends, family and neighbors to see these teen bands and singers take the stage and show the world what they got!”

Rock the District will take place April 12–13, at East Sundial Circle in Carefree. Gates open at 5pm both days and shows start at 5:30pm. To learn more or buy tickets, visit www.rockthedistrict.net.

