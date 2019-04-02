Carefree Desert Gardens Announces Annual Photo Contest

by

The Town of Carefree is again holding its annual Carefree Desert Gardens Photo Contest, with submissions being accepted beginning Monday, April 1 in several location throughout the Town. Entries vie for the popular “Peoples’ Choice Award” as voted by the public, which will be presented in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion Friday, May 10, in conjunction with National Public Gardens Day.

“The Carefree Desert Gardens present a wide array of spectacular photographic opportunities,” shared Mayor Les Peterson. “Opportunities abound — from the exotic desert plants sprinkled throughout to magical sunrises and sunsets; from spectacular mountain vistas to the memorable people who stroll through the Gardens. Take your pick and let your imagination and photographic skills capture a masterpiece!”

Images must be taken within the Carefree Desert Gardens in the Carefree Town Center, with no time constraints on when the images were taken. Photographers are limited to a maximum of three image entries, and all entries must be received no later than Friday, April 26. Submissions will be reviewed by a judging panel, and 12 images will be selected to compete for the “Peoples’ Choice”, with voting taking place at the Desert Foothills Library from April 27–May 5.

Entries may be submitted at The UPS Store, 33689 North Tom Darlington Drive; CVS Photo Counter, 5400 East Carefree Highway.; and at Carefree Town Hall, 8 Sundial Circle, through Friday, April 26. Entry forms are available at each location or may be downloaded at http://www.carefree.org. Contest entry is free, and the winning entries will have their images used on future marketing and promotional materials by the Town. See contest entry form for complete rules and usage information.

For more information about the contest, call 480.488.3686 or visit www.carefree.org/230/garden-photo-contest.

