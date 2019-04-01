Make a Positive Impact on Local Nonprofits — Arizona Gives Day is April 2

by

With recently enacted changes in tax laws that double the standard deduction, many people who would normally itemize their returns — and be able to deduct donations for charitable giving — may no longer make charitable contributions because there is no financial incentive to do so. In Arizona, that could mean a projected annual loss of $272 million in charitable contributions — and a loss of 10,000 jobs — to the state’s nonprofit sector.

Arizona taxpayers can, however, take the deduction and make contributions by deciding to itemize, and the upcoming Arizona Gives Day may provide the means, motivation and widespread impact to make that happen.

“With Arizona Gives Day approaching on April 2, as well as tax-filing season, we wanted to try to clear up some of the confusion surrounding the impact of the new tax laws on donations to qualified, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations,” said Kristen Merrifield, chief executive officer, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “Unfortunately, given the changes and resulting confusion, we saw a downward trend in year-end donations to nonprofit organizations across the state. We hope that through Arizona Gives Day, nonprofit organizations doing great work in communities statewide may find new sources of funding and donors may find credible, important local nonprofits to invest in on AZGives.org.”

A report by the Seidman Research Institute at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University estimates that charitable giving could be $272.7 million lower in 2018 following introduction of the Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA). Fewer Arizona taxpayers are expected to itemize deductions because the TCJA nearly doubles the federal standard deduction offered to both single and married taxpayers.

The Seidman report indicates the total economic impact will include a $775.4 million reduction in GDP by the state, 10,587 fewer jobs and $493.5 million less in labor income.

Merrifield encourages donors considering contributions to nonprofits through Arizona Gives Day to “be sure to check with their tax consultants regarding the impact of tax-law changes on their personal tax situations.”

Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour online fund-raising event on April 2 that has raised more than $13.4 million since 2013. Arizona Gives Day, which raised $3.2 million in 2018, is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank. To learn more, visit www.azgives.org.

Advertisements