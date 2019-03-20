Cirque du Soleil Returns to Phoenix with New Big Top Show

by

Cirque du Soleil’s new critically acclaimed production, Amaluna, opened in Phoenix March 15 for an engagement of 38 performances under the iconic Yellow-and-Blue Grand Chapiteau at State Farm Stadium. Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, and Cirque du Soleil ’s 33rd production, Amaluna is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women.

Amaluna is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to “mother” in many languages, and luna, which means “moon”; a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. Amaluna is also the name of the mysterious island where this magical story unfolds.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil’s history, the production features a cast that comprises mostly women, with a 100 percent female band.

“Amaluna is a tribute to the work and voice of women,” explains Director of Creation Fernand Rainville. “The show is a reflection on balance from a women’s perspective.”

Paulus, winner of a 2013 Tony Award (Pippin) and named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2014, says, “I didn’t want to build a ‘women’s agenda’ show. I wanted to create a show with women at the center of it, something that had a hidden story that featured women as the heroines.”

She drew from a series of classical influences when creating the concept of the show; including tales from Greek and Norse mythology, Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

For ticket information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna.

Advertisements