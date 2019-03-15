March 16 Parade Kicks Off Two Weekends of Cave Creek Rodeo Days Events

by

Now in its 42nd year, Cave Creek Rodeo Days will take place March 22–24 at Cave Creek Memorial Arena, offering three days of thrilling PRCA rodeo performances featuring top-ranking Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association contestants.

This year’s festivities kick off Saturday, March 16, with the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade. Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the parade starts at 9am on the west side of town by Cave Creek Town Hall and travels east to Harold’s Corral ending at approximately 11am. The fun continues that day at The Buffalo Chip Saloon with Mutton Bustin’ at 1pm (sign up is at noon). The Buffalo Chip Saloon is also sponsoring the Kick-Off Dance that night.

This year’s grand marshals for the parade are three PBR cowboys, who are sure to set the tone for an entertaining morning featuring horseback riders, draft hitches, floats, unique automobiles, rodeo royalty, clubs, organizations, bands, trick riders, clowns and other decorative and patriotic entries.

“We’re very excited that The Shriners will be involved this year…their entry is like a parade within a parade,” said Kristin Lewis, parade coordinator and owner of Sage Medical Company.

The parade will have seven announcing stations located at Local Johnny’s, Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, Frontier Town, the Kiwanis Marketplace, Outlaws, The Buffalo Chip and Harold’s Corral. Each entry will be announced as they pass by each station.

Sanderson Ford is the 2019 title sponsor. For complete Rodeo Days information, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com.

