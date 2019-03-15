Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Faire to be Held March 16

by

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Faire committee is gearing up for its annual event, to be held Saturday, March 16. The event has become a staple in the Phoenix community, and committee members say this year’s festivities are a can’t miss.

“This is the 36th year of the event and we feel like it just gets better every year,” said Jeff Aspland, president, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Faire Committee. “Parade and Faire goers have come to expect a top-notch event, and this year should prove to be no exception.”

The Parade includes marching bands, Irish step dancers, bagpipers, police and fire vehicles, government dignitaries, floats and, of course, the 2019 Arizona Irish Colleen/Arizona Rose with her court. The Arizona Colleen and Rose programs encourage young women to take pride in their Irish heritage and become involved in the Irish community.

Cory McCloskey, of FOX 10 Phoenix, has been named grand marshal and the Irish Persons of the year are Joan Hassett and Eileen Lynch (Lavin).

The Parade will take place in Downtown Phoenix on Third Street from Sheridan south to McDowell. The Irish Faire will be held at Hance Park, which is on the west side of Central Avenue at the Irish Cultural Center. Admission to the Faire is $12 for adults 13 and older; children 12 and under are free. Admission for seniors (55 and over) and military is $10. Free parking is available at the garage at 1850 North Central Avenue.

For more information or to get tickets, call 602.280.9221 or visit stpatricksdayphoenix.org.

Advertisements