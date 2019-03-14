Learn the Art of the Negroni and Others at Mora Italian Cocktail Class

by

Ever wanted to whip up Italian cocktails like a pro? Mora Italian is offering the opportunity to pick up some skills at a cocktail class presented by Rich Heider from Southern Glazer and Campari, Saturday, March 16, 3–4:30pm.

The class will teach guests about the art of making Negroni Italian cocktails and an Aperol Spritz with some fun twists. The event will include appetizers served family style. The cost to attend the class is $35. To RSVP for the event, send an email to lance@moraitalian.com or call 602.795.9943

Heider is the On Premise Premium Account Specialist for Campari Group in Phoenix. He works to educate people about the rich history and quality that makes these spirits and cocktails classics.

Under the creative direction of celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Scott Conant, Mora Italian delivers a modern osteria experience to the Valley. The restaurant is located at 5651 North 7th Street in Phoenix. Visit www.moraitalian.com for more information.

Advertisements