Explore Phoenix Arts & Culture at Art Detour March 14–18

Photos: 2018 Art Detour, courtesy of Artlink Inc.

Phoenix’s original art walk, and the longest running arts festival in Downtown Phoenix, will return for its 31st year March 14-18. Produced by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Artlink Inc., Art Detour was launched by Phoenix artists in 1989. This year’s event will feature a five-day, multi-faceted exploration of the arts and culture of America’s fifth-largest city.

The community is invited to detour through the city and celebrate its artistic surroundings over a weekend of cultural discovery. Patrons can meet artists in their working environments, start or expand their art collection and immerse themselves in Phoenix’s arts and culture venues. “Detour-ists” will be invited to step into approximately 100 artist studios, galleries, pop-up spaces and other venues, as well as enjoy performances and Kids’ Detour family-friendly activities in the greater Downtown Phoenix area.

The five-day event format will kick off with the opening night Art d’Core Gala celebration (March 14); span the weekend (March 15–17) with scheduled ($15) and self-guided (free) explorations of artist studios and exhibition spaces; and end with a symposium (March 18) that will spur interest in art collecting, foster artists’ career development, and identify actionable items to create a culturally rich and economically diverse city.

The opening night celebration is a fun spin on a traditional “gala” that each year spotlights the significant contribution of the arts in creating a dynamic city. This year’s Art d’Core Gala will showcase works by members of the Artlink Artist Council (AAC) paired with works by exciting emerging artists (AAC members in bold):

Joan Baron, Marie Jones

Christine Cassano, Jessica Palomo

Bill Dambrova, Lisa Von Hoffner

Peter Deise, Sam Fresquez and Merryn Alaka

Fortoul Brothers, LASO Collective (Latino Architecture Student Organization)

Daniel Funkhouser, Yai Villa

Liliana Gomez, Nicole Olson

Thomas “Breeze” Marcus, Nyla Bevel

Abbey Messmer, Papay Solomon

Rembrandt Quiballo, Samantha Lynn

Patricia Sannit, Laura Korch

Katharine Leigh Simpson, Mario Yniguez

Randy Slack, Brianna Voron

Marilyn Szabo, David Brady

Bobby Zokaites, Zach Valent

A portion of proceeds from the sale of exhibited artwork at the gala event will benefit Artlink and will be allocated to The Artist Forward Fund (TAFF), a program produced by Artlink in collaboration with the AAC for the purpose of providing direct financial benefit to local artists.

Art d’Core takes place 6:30–9:30pm, Thursday, March 14, at Warehouse215 at Bentley Projects 215 East Grant Street in Phoenix. Tickets will be available at the door day-of event for $25/person, $45/pair.

For Art d’Core tickets, a map of participating Detour galleries and businesses or other event information, visit www.artdetour.com.

