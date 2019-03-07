Arizona Artists Create Awards to Honor Outstanding Contributions to Arts and Culture

by

In a true celebration of the arts, nine Arizona artists created the awards that will be presented to honorees at the 38th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The Arts Awards recognize artists, arts organization, businesses, educators and individuals for their substantial and outstanding contributions to arts and culture statewide. This year, 21 Governor’s Arts Awards finalists in seven categories have been selected from communities around the state, and the honorees will be announced tonight, Thursday, March 7, at the Renaissance Downtown Phoenix, 100 North 1st Street. The award artists work in a variety of mediums, throughout the Valley and around the state:

Penelope Quinn , Phoenix, creates mixed media images on canvas, “luvin’ the feeling that happens during the creation” that vary in size and media.

, Phoenix, creates mixed media images on canvas, “luvin’ the feeling that happens during the creation” that vary in size and media. Joan Baron , Scottsdale, an environmental artist, educator and master gardener whose studio practice focuses on hand-made vessels and wares addressing her passion for sustainable practices that embrace More Clay Less Plastic.

, Scottsdale, an environmental artist, educator and master gardener whose studio practice focuses on hand-made vessels and wares addressing her passion for sustainable practices that embrace More Clay Less Plastic. Dan Hoglund , Scottsdale, incorporates graphite and acrylics on canvas to inspire rustic, minimalistic and simple visions of the environment around us.

, Scottsdale, incorporates graphite and acrylics on canvas to inspire rustic, minimalistic and simple visions of the environment around us. Emily Randolph , Phoenix, an award-winning author, publisher and graphic designer, is known for her innovations in resin and photographic applications.

, Phoenix, an award-winning author, publisher and graphic designer, is known for her innovations in resin and photographic applications. Kristine Kollasch , Phoenix, works in many mediums, from steel, to clay and every color in-between.

, Phoenix, works in many mediums, from steel, to clay and every color in-between. Lisa Scadron , Tucson, shapes multiple layers of textures, vivid colors and iridescent materials into abstract paintings that are at once ethereal and earthy.

, Tucson, shapes multiple layers of textures, vivid colors and iridescent materials into abstract paintings that are at once ethereal and earthy. Valerie Ostenak , Phoenix, is a painter and a sculptural jewelry designer/maker whose work is about energy and flow and their affect on us in both a microcosm and macrocosm point of view.

, Phoenix, is a painter and a sculptural jewelry designer/maker whose work is about energy and flow and their affect on us in both a microcosm and macrocosm point of view. Scott Stanton , Tempe, includes a blend of salvaged and up-cycled artificial flowers from cemetery rubbish bins, hand stitched into sturdy paper to create large-scale works with plenty of three-dimension texture.

, Tempe, includes a blend of salvaged and up-cycled artificial flowers from cemetery rubbish bins, hand stitched into sturdy paper to create large-scale works with plenty of three-dimension texture. Joan Waters , Tempe, originally from England, finds inspiration in seeing how light and shadow interact with her welded steel sculptural forms of desert plants.

, Tempe, originally from England, finds inspiration in seeing how light and shadow interact with her welded steel sculptural forms of desert plants. Zanereti, Scottsdale, utilizes the soft gradients and colors of the desert, along with its natural flora to bring life to his printmaking.

The 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards finalists in each category are:

Artist: Craig Bohmler , Scottsdale; Julia Chacon , Inspiracion Flamenca, Phoenix; Bobb Cooper , Valley Youth Theatre, Phoenix.

, Scottsdale; , Inspiracion Flamenca, Phoenix; , Valley Youth Theatre, Phoenix. Arts in Education, Individual: Edith Eubank , Scottsdale; Erica Herman , Casa Grande; Tate Rich , Bisbee.

, Scottsdale; , Casa Grande; , Bisbee. Arts in Education, Organization or School: Act One , Phoenix; Arts for All, Inc. , Tucson; SOUNDS Academy , Phoenix.

, Phoenix; , Tucson; , Phoenix. Business, Large: Desert Financial Credit Union , Phoenix; Nationwide , Scottsdale; The Storytellers Project – Phoenix and Tucson.

, Phoenix; , Scottsdale; – Phoenix and Tucson. Business, Small: Benner-Nawman, Inc. , Wickenburg; Lisa Sette Gallery , Phoenix; Manley Films and Media , Phoenix.

, Wickenburg; , Phoenix; , Phoenix. Community: City of Yuma Littlewood Fine Art & Community Co-Op , Yuma; Phoenix Center for the Arts ; PSA Art Awakenings , Phoenix.

, Yuma; ; , Phoenix. Individual: Hope Ozer, Paradise Valley; Michael Fenlason, Tucson; Vincent VanVleet, Phoenix.

In addition to these seven honoree categories, Philanthropy honorees include Susan and Bill Ahearn of Phoenix and Louise and James Glasser of Tucson. The 2019 Shelley Award will be presented to Joanie Flatt, arts advocate, philanthropist and longtime communications expert in the Valley.

The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor’s Arts Awards.

The event begins at 5pm with a pre-awards cocktail reception, followed by dinner and awards from 6:30-8pm. For information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org/governors-arts-awards.

