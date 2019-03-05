You are here: Home / GET MORE / Spring Break Camp at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center

Spring Break Camp at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center

March 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment

When the kids are off from school during Spring Break, the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center will offer its “Supercamp” for ages 3 to 13. Children will have the opportunity to learn gymnastics and dance, and participate in a “Ninja Zone,” yoga, trampoline, playing games and much more. Supercamp is offered half-day (8:30am–12:30pm) and full-day (8:30am–3pm) The day camp will be offered March 11–15, March 18–22, and March 25–29.

The cost is $57 for the half-day and $78 for the full-day; $216 for one week, half-day and $311 for one week, full-day. There’s also extended care from 7:30am and until 6pm; cost is $5 per half-hour.

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is located at 15801 North 32nd Street, Phoenix. Advanced registration is requested. There is a $25 for a same-day registration. For more information, call 602.992.5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.

Advertisements
Filed Under: GET MORE, Youth & Education Tagged With: , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: