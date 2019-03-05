Spring Break Camp at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center

by

When the kids are off from school during Spring Break, the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center will offer its “Supercamp” for ages 3 to 13. Children will have the opportunity to learn gymnastics and dance, and participate in a “Ninja Zone,” yoga, trampoline, playing games and much more. Supercamp is offered half-day (8:30am–12:30pm) and full-day (8:30am–3pm) The day camp will be offered March 11–15, March 18–22, and March 25–29.

The cost is $57 for the half-day and $78 for the full-day; $216 for one week, half-day and $311 for one week, full-day. There’s also extended care from 7:30am and until 6pm; cost is $5 per half-hour.

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is located at 15801 North 32nd Street, Phoenix. Advanced registration is requested. There is a $25 for a same-day registration. For more information, call 602.992.5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.

