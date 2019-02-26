Supporting the Arts Never Tasted Better

by

2019 Burger Battle and more

The Scottsdale League for the Arts, which was formed in 1978, is a nonprofit volunteer organization that support artists, arts programs and arts education by presenting food-oriented fundraising events throughout the year. The League awards all net funds raised to a variety of arts focused organizations through a grant program each summer. This year’s grant funding supports thousands through the 25 selected organizations, serving at-risk youth, hospitalized children, young composers, aspiring playwrights and more.

This month, burger aficionados are invited to cast their vote in the People’s Choice competition at the 2019 Burger Battle. Guests at this all-inclusive event (21 and over) will enjoy unlimited burger tastings, fries, milkshakes and beer; live music, lawn games and more. Restaurant contenders also compete for a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships and title of “Best Burger” through an anonymous presentation to a panel of celebrity judges and culinary experts. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scottsdale League for the Arts.

Also this month, join the League for its newest event, Mixed: A Cocktail Culinary Series, at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. See story on page 13. The League’s premier event, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival, is the longest-running festival of its type in the nation and will be held April 13–14 at Scottsdale Civic Mall. The weekend tasting festival features more than 35 restaurants and 18 live local bands, national music acts, beer garden, chocolate and wine sampling, spirits tasting, family zone and more.

The 2019 Burger Battle will be held March 22, 7–9:30pm, at Scottsdale Waterfront at Southbridge, 7135 East Camelback Road. VIP tickets are $85 for private lounge seating and bar, and early entrance at 6pm. General admission starts at 7pm and costs $65. Tickets may be purchased online.

For up-to-date information on all Scottsdale League for the Arts fundraising events, visit www.scottsdalefest.org.

