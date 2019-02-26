Once Upon a Time There was a Bunny …

by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. —

A fluffy little bunny was scampering across a green field. Alone. With nothing special in mind to do this day. Enjoying the green of the field and the comfort of the quietude.

Suddenly he was struck by the appearance of another bunny on the other side of the field. She was going her own way and didn’t even notice him.

Bounding across the field he smiled at her; she at him. Soon they were ambling about enjoying the countryside and each other’s company. It was a special time and each bunny felt comfortable with the other. He went back to his place and she to hers.

But he could not forget the incredible joy and comfort he felt being with her. They shared so much in common; even having lived in the same cities at the same time, but not knowing the other was there.

They agreed to meet again and continued these afternoon amblings for a while, until it was time for a decision to be made.

To be forever together, or friends, or to sever their connection. After all he had a prior obligation at home. Their pain was mutual, and tears and apologies could not break the bond that had been established that afternoon in the field of green.

But bunnies have feelings, and bunnies know right from wrong and good from bad. So, they said their goodbyes and each one went home, sadly recognizing the inevitable grief they each would individually experience later, in private.

What an amazing experience. Affection and joy coming seemingly from nowhere, from a fleeting glance across a pasture. Then pain and discomfort from a needed moment of parting, forever.

Life has its ups and downs. Joy and sadness present themselves to moderate our existence and keep us on track to be human.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. A volunteer police chaplain, he regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

Photo by Predi on Foter.com / CC BY-ND

