Enjoy Two Weekends of Fun During Cave Creek Rodeo Days

by

Whether you grew up on a ranch or moved here from a big city, you’ll love the excitement of Cave Creek Rodeo Days.

Now in its 42nd year, with Sanderson Ford as the 2019 title sponsor, the rodeo performances will take place at Cave Creek Memorial Arena March 22–24 with three thrilling PRCA rodeo performances featuring top-ranking Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) contestants.

This year’s event kicks off Saturday, March 16, starting at 9am with the festive Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade through town. The fun continues that day at The Buffalo Chip Saloon with Mutton Bustin’ at 1pm. (sign up is at noon). The Buffalo Chip Saloon is also sponsoring the Kick-Off Dance that night.

On Monday, March 18, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament will take place at Tatum Ranch in Cave Creek.

Ride to and from town to participate in all the exciting events going on and be sure to take the bus Saturday if you are going back to Harold’s Corral for the Official Rodeo Dance March 23.

Rodeo weekend, the town will be packed as locals and visitors take advantage of the free shuttle buses to the rodeo grounds. (Buses run Friday and Saturday only). Gates open at 5pm both Friday and Saturday, March 22 and March 23, with PRCA performances starting at 7:30pm. Gates open Sunday, March 24, at noon with the PRCA performance starting at 2pm.

Rodeo tickets purchased in advance cost $22; premium seating is also available in the Ranchero Club for $50 with a Yetti Cooler drawing (value of $400) for all who purchase seating in the new Club. Ranchero patrons will also have a finger food and two free drinks included in their ticket purchase. Finally, there is the ultimate experience enjoyed by event sponsors in the Stockman’s Club. Limited tickets are available for $150 per person, which includes a full dinner, drinks (hosted bar) and exclusive seating on the arena for an up-close rodeo experience. The Skybox is also available on Saturday and Sunday for $5,000 includes private bar and food service in Stockman Club. All tickets at the gate will be $5 more per ticket.

While parking at the rodeo arena is free, taking the free shuttle bus from town is easy, plus save $3 when purchasing tickets on the bus. Pick-up locations are in Downtown Cave Creek and also at the corner of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. Check the website for specific locations and departure times. Ride free, with or without a ticket.

To purchase rodeo performance tickets, go to www.cavecreekrodeo.com and click the ticket button.

For up-to-date information, please visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com, call 480.304.5634 or email info@cavecreekrodeo.com.

Turn the page for more coverage on the 2019 Cave Creek Rodeo Days and check out page _ for a handy Calendar of Events.

Advertisements