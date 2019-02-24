PVSchools Governing Board Selects Next Superintendent

by

The PVSchools Governing Board has selected Jesse Welsh, Ed.D., assistant superintendent of Clark County School District, to serve as superintendent of the Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) beginning July 1, 2019 and will vote to approve Dr. Welsh’s contract at its March 7 meeting.

“The Governing Board is excited and honored to welcome Dr. Welsh as the next superintendent of PVSchools.” said Julie Bacon, Governing Board president. “Dr. Welsh has a proven ability to work with diverse populations and developed programming that attracted thousands of students back to district schools from charter schools within Clark County. He is thrilled to be joining the collaborative culture that is a hallmark of our school district.”

Dr. Welsh has experience working in a large, diverse school district, is conversationally fluent in Spanish, has worked in high needs schools with at risk students, and is committed to continuing the vital work around equity in our schools.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with our great team of educators and professionals who serve our students in PVSchools,” said Dr. Welsh. “As superintendent, I express my commitment to begin the work by engaging and listening to stakeholders so that we can continue the many great things already going on and collaborate on how we can continue to improve. I look forward to visiting schools to connect with our administrators, teachers, staff and students and meeting with our parents and community groups. Together, we will continue the tradition of excellence within PVSchools and build upon its success.”

Dr. Welsh has more than 23 years in K–12 education serving in a wide variety of roles. Most recently, he has served as the assistant superintendent of Clark County School District in Las Vegas since 2017. During his tenure, he has held a variety of school-based and central-based administrative roles including assistant superintendent, interim assistant superintendent, academic manager, principal, assistant principal, region data coordinator, dean of students, math teacher and Spanish teacher. Dr. Welsh’s experiences include expertise in curriculum and professional development, online/digital learning, magnet programs, career and technical education, athletics, assessment, accountability, research, and school improvement.

Dr. Welsh will be succeeding Dr. James P. Lee who is retiring June 30. Dr. Lee’s 10-year tenure as superintendent, which began in July 2009, is the longest of any superintendent in the district’s 106-year history. Dr. Welsh and Dr. Lee will work together in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.



