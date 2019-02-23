Scottsdale Schools Board Hires Dr. John Kriekard as Superintendent

by

Last week, the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) Governing Board approved a contract naming longtime Valley educator Dr. John Kriekard as SUSD’s Superintendent through June 30, 2020. Kriekard has been serving as the district’s Acting Superintendent since May 2018.

“I am pleased the Governing Board unanimously voted to hire Dr. Kriekard as Superintendent for the 2019–20 school year,” said Governing Board president Patty Beckman. “Dr. Kriekard’s experience and considerable esteem for SUSD students and community make him the ideal candidate for this role. I believe in his leadership and look forward to our continued relationship.”

Since taking the SUSD helm last spring, Kriekard has overseen thorough reviews of the district’s hiring and procurement practices, initiating changes to strengthen those operations and address public concerns about them. Collaborative efforts by the district’s Human Resources department with certified and classified staff have resulted in updates to employee handbooks that clearly re-establish the district’s commitment to professionalism in the classroom and in the workplace. Kriekard has also been working diligently to re-open lines of communication between the district and SUSD parents, community and staff, and involve them in district initiatives.

Kriekard is a past SUSD principal, assistant principal and assistant superintendent, and most recently served as superintendent of Paradise Valley Unified School District. He came out of retirement last spring to return to SUSD.

“SUSD is my home,” said Kriekard. “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to continue implementing significant initiatives we have undertaken these past nine months with the Math and Science Academy at Saguaro High School and the Success Initiative in the Coronado Learning Community. I also look forward to overseeing the continued expansion of the district’s International Baccalaureate, Gifted and STEM programs, working with the revitalized Scottsdale Parent Council and helping restore SUSD’s good name. This community deserves the best.”

