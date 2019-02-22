PVEA Collecting Prom Attire for PVSchools Girls & Guys

by

Spring is just around the corner and it’s a great time to clean out those closets. The Paradise Valley Education Association (PVEA) is collecting prom attire for its annual Prom Dresses & Ties for PV Girls & Guys event. PVSchools students are invited to visit the boutique prior to prom to select an outfit of his or her dreams — for free.

PVEA is seeking the following items:

Dresses

Women’s shoes

Necklaces

Purses

Earrings

Tuxedos

Bow ties

Formal vests

Men’s shoes

Items may be dropped off through April 2 at the PVSchools’ District Administrative Center, Monday–Friday from 8am–4:30pm. (Get directions to PVSchools.) Prom attire will be donated to students who attend PVSchools.

The Dresses & Ties for PV Girls & Guys event is organized and run by volunteer teachers who collect prom attire donations throughout the year from the community.

