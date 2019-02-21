George Clinton & P-Funk Announce Final Tour — Tickets on Sale for Aug. 17 Celebrity Theatre Performance

by

Legendary Parliament/Funkadelic frontman George Clinton has officially announced his final outing, the “One Nation Under A Groove” tour. Each stop will feature a variety of artist lineups to celebrate Clinton’s final dates at the helm of the Mothership. Phoenix’s lineup will feature Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone and Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf to be played out at the historic Celebrity Theatre at 7pm Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are now on sale at celebritytheatre.com

Capping over 50 years of touring and recording, Clinton is set to embark on his final tour with the legendary Parliament Funkadelic before he retires. After joining Red hot Chili Peppers for a nine-city tour of Australia February–March, Clinton and P-Funk follow up with their own Australian headline tour in April where they will hit the legendary Bluesfest stage in Byron Bay, and a stint in Japan at Billboard Live. Starting after Memorial Day weekend the group will hit the road in North America with the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour.”

Parliament Funkadelic has been a touring force for decades, and the current lineup including veterans Bennie Cowan (trumpet), Greg Thomas (sax), Lige Curry (bass) and Blackbird McKnight (guitar) have been with Clinton for 30 plus years. Parliament Funkadelic also now includes many younger generations of Clinton’s family who are set to move the legacy forward. This blended-family business has no plans of slowing down, even with their helmsman moving on.

“It’s always been about the music and the band” says the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, “That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”

Billboard summed up the historic nature of this moment perfectly in their coverage of the retirement announce: “If you want to watch the original master of funk do his thing, you’ve got one more year. Parliament/Funkadelic frontman/producer George Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019.”

Doors at Celebrity Theatre open at 5pm Aug. 17; all ages welcome. Tickets ($45, $60, $80, $140) are on sale at Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd Street in Phoenix, or online at www.celebritytheatre.com. To charge by phone, call 602.267.1600, Ext. 1.

