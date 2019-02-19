New Restaurant to Open in Former Cowboy Ciao Location

by

Drunk Munk announces job fair — looking to hire 50

Drunk Munk tiki bar and restaurant will open next month in the building formerly occupied for 21 years by Cowboy Ciao. The restaurant is also holding an on-site hiring fair Wednesday, Feb. 20, and Thursday, Feb. 21, 2–6pm, at 7133 East Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. Those interested can walk in with their resume and apply for a variety of jobs including servers, hosts, managers, bartenders and all front and back of the house positions.

“We are excited to bring something new and different like Drunk Munk to Scottsdale,” said co-owner Greg Donnally. “The dishes on the menu will transport you across Asia and up the beaches of Mexico. Who knows, you could even see some old favorites from a former concept we had in Old Town, the well-known Drift Lounge.”

With a blend of the old and new, Drunk Munk revives the tiki culture look and feel with a mid-century modern twist. Donnally, along with co-owners Andrew Nam and Scott Hane (of Geisha A Go Go), promise a culinary menu that will “punch the palate as you wash it down with tiki-themed mixed libations.” Enjoy flaming pu pu platters, Tomahawk ribeye steak, signature sushi rolls, Asian-inspired small plates, sandwiches and salads. Happy hour will be offered daily and brunch will be served on the weekends with red velvet waffles, unique spins on eggs Benedict and Bloody Mary’s.

“We are grateful to have the chance at opening in such a stable restaurant location like Cowboy Ciao. To occupy a property owned by the Unger family, we truly feel the tiki gods have made this happen. Peter was so far ahead of his time in 1997 when it opened,” said Donnally.

The 4,600 square-foot restaurant is going through a transformation to accommodate the Polynesian theme. The “Idol of worship” from Drift will become a part of Drunk Munk and bless customers once again with his presence. Drunk Munk will have a patio on the corner of Stetson Drive and 6th Avenue that will seat 50. The main dining area will accommodate up to 150 guests.

Drunk Munk is located at 7133 East Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. For more information, visit the website at www.thedrunkmunk.com.

