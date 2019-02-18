You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Desert Ridge to Host Free eSports Showcase March 2

Desert Ridge to Host Free eSports Showcase March 2

February 18, 2019

Desert Ridge Marketplace is hosting an eSports competition and bringing favorite childhood games to a massive LED display. They have teamed up with Bravous Youth Sports League, Arizona’s first youth eSports association, to host the ultimate free eSports Showcase Saturday, March 2, from 11am to 1pm at the District Stage. Gamers will be able to play either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros. and participants in the competition will have practice time with professional coaches to learn tips and tricks. The winner will receive notoriety and a prize from Desert Ridge Marketplace tenants.

This event is open to the public. Space is limited and guests can RSVP at shopdesertridge.com/event/esports. For more information on Bravous Youth Sports League, visit bravous.com.

