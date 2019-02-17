Phoenix to Elect New Mayor, Council Members March 12 — Early Voting is Open

by

Early voting for the March 12 City of Phoenix Special Election began Feb. 13, and mail-in ballots for the election were mailed out that same day. The election is being conducted by the Phoenix City Clerk’s Office. City of Phoenix voters will vote in a runoff election to fill a vacancy for Mayor for a term that expires April 19, 2021. Also, residents in District 5 will vote to fill its vacated Council seat for a term that expires April 19, 2021, while residents in District 8 will vote to fill its vacated Council seat for a term that expires April 17, 2023.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and those who requested an early mail-in ballot. Voters who are not already scheduled to receive a ballot by mail can request an early ballot by mail by submitting a signed, written request to the City Clerk Department. Request forms are available at phoenix.gov/elections, at City public service counters and libraries, or by calling the City Clerk Department at 602.261.8683 or by using the 7-1-1 Relay System. Early Ballot requests must be received by the City Clerk Department no later than 5pm Friday, March 1. Voters can also check the status of their early ballot at phoenix.gov/elections.

Voted early ballots may be returned by mail or may be delivered to Phoenix City Hall, which is also an early voting site, or to any voting center location March 9, 11 or 12 (Election Day). To be counted, voted early ballots must be received by an election official no later than 7pm on Election Day.

In-person early voting, which began Feb.13, will be available weekdays through Friday, March 8, during normal business hours on the 15th Floor of Phoenix City Hall, 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix. (City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for the President’s Day holiday.) If an early mail-in ballot was damaged or spoiled, it may be exchanged at the early voting site or request to replace the early ballot by calling 602.261.8683. Accessible voting devices that permit voters with disabilities to vote independently will be available at this site.

Voting centers will be used for this election. For voting convenience, the voting centers will be open Saturday, March 9; and continue Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12 (Election Day). Voting centers will be open March 9, 10am–4pm; March 11, 9am–6pm; and March 12, 6am–7pm

A list and map of the voting centers are available at phoenix.gov/elections and in the Sample Ballot Pamphlet mailed to each resident’s address where there is a registered voter unless all voters in the household have requested to obtain the Pamphlet electronically.

For more information about the upcoming election, contact the Phoenix City Clerk Department at 602.261.8683, visit phoenix.gov/elections, or use the 7-1-1 Relay System. Follow on Twitter @PHXElections.

