Little Rituals Bar Opens Just In Time For AZ Cocktail Weekend, Feb. 16-18

Officially open Saturday, Feb. 16, Little Rituals is ready to elevate expectations for the traditional hotel bar. Handcrafted by two of Arizona’s top bartenders and housed inside a stylish, view-filled space on the fourth floor of downtown Phoenix’s newest high-rise hotel, Little Rituals tempts with a compelling-yet-familiar menu of 30 custom cocktails (including both low alcohol and non-alcoholic versions), plus beer, wine and gourmet bar bites from consulting chef, Bob Tam (Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour). Open daily from 4pm–2am, guests will enjoy unexpected touches such as hand-stamped ice, espresso martinis on tap and a dedicated menu of “Shared Rituals” such as Bubbles & Fries, aka Prosecco or Moët & Chandon Champagne accompanied by a shareable side of umami fries.

Co-created by Aaron DeFeo, the former Property Mixologist for Casino del Sol resort in Tucson, and Ross Simon, proprietor of Bitter & Twisted, Little Rituals is on the fourth floor of the 20-story Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown (123 South Central Avenue). But unlike most hotel bars, which usually operate from within, Little Rituals joins the likes of Broken Shaker and Death & Co. in redefining the traditional hotel bar experience. In this instance, as an independent entity, in full control of all aspects of this premier cocktail destination, Little Rituals brings a new level of amenities to hotel guests, while also connecting with the local community.

Overlooking Talking Stick Arena, the Block 23 construction site, and the historic warehouse district, Little Rituals opens just in time for a starring role at the 2019 Arizona Cocktail Weekend, which was co-created by Simon and will take over the street of Downtown Phoenix this February 16–18. Back inside Little Rituals, guests will enjoy exciting offerings such as a liquid co2 glass chiller, nano-filtered ice cubes, and a soaring mural showcasing a who’s who of Arizona landmarks, politicians and pop culture references, such as Alfred Hitchcock, who filmed Psycho just across the street.

That said, the most important Little Rituals happen behind-the-scenes, including extensive staff training and drink preparation programs to create the dozens of house-made infusions, garnishes, syrups, foams and more. Broken down into six categories each featuring five cocktails, the Little Rituals cocktail menu also tempts with a unique emphasis on fortified and aromatized wines, such as Vermouth and Sherry.

Boilermaker Siroco Spritz Amalfi Frappe Daiqurry Cask of Amontillado Cartographer

Daily Rituals (Boilermakers, Siroco Spritz and a precisely-chilled, grapefruit-finished Session Martini)

Delicious Rituals (exciting flavor combinations such as the honey, citrus and curry-spiced Daiqurry)

Cooling Rituals (heat-busting combos such as the frothy Amalfi Frappe or the cucumber-y Touch of Evil)

Stirred & Silky Rituals (elegant twists on classics such as the sherry-spiked Cask of Amontillado)

Indulgent Rituals (complex flavors such as the Cartographer with overproof rum, cardamom and creole bitters)

Shared Rituals (ever-changing selection of punches, pitchers and the aforementioned Bubbles & Fries)

Plus, swing by Little Rituals daily from 4–6pm to enjoy Aperitivo Hour, featuring a rotating menu of beers, wines and cocktails and discounted bar bites.

Pair a cocktail (or beer or wine) with Little Rituals’ 10-item bar bites menu, boasting a mix of both snacks and hearty dinner dishes. Led by the Hong Kong-born chef, Bob Tam, standouts include the vegan-friendly Beet Carpacio, a decadent Millionaire’s Bacon Board, an Asian-Italian Carbonara Lo Mein and a “Pho” French Dip (brisket oxtail, Swiss, kewpie mayo, house hoisin, sriracha, Thai basil, cilantro, scallion, pickled chilies, Vietnamese spiced bone marrow broth on a bolillo bun). Not to mention High Spirited Desserts such as the ooey-gooey and salty-sweet What Pie?

Little Rituals is located at 132 South Central Avenue, inside the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown. For more information, call 602.603.2050 or visit www.littleritualsbar.com.

