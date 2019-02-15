Disney’s Magic Touches Arizona Fine Art Expo Artist — Expo runs through March 24

by

In the last few weeks of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, one artist’s mind is off in a far-away land. Jacinthe Dugal-Lacroix may be sculpting and painting at the fine art show in North Scottsdale, but she’s deep in thought at a remote snowy kingdom where a Snow Queen’s icy spell has caused all kinds of chaos.

An acclaimed artist from Canada, Dugal-Lacroix recently began working with Wyland Gallery in Florida, where she was invited to showcase her work at the Epcot Festival of Fine Art in February. She also has been commissioned by the gallery to create licensed bronze sculptures with the Disney film Frozen as her inspiration.

“The invitation to exhibit my work at the Epcot Festival of Fine Art was quite an honor,” Dugal-Lacroix said. “I’m particularly proud of my new work, The Bluebell Collection, which depicts two whimsical characters, a dog named Blue and a dragon named Bell. The name Bluebell comes from the translation of my name, Jacinthe, which is the flower ‘bluebell’ in English. I plan to have both Blue and Bell in every sculpture interacting with different story line including kids in most of them. As of now, I have about 22 scenarios written down. I can’t wait to transform these scenarios into whimsical bronze sculptures and paintings.”

Living in a far-away land is actually something Dugal-Lacroix can relate to. Several years ago, she and her husband, Marc, gave up their home to travel and exhibit her work throughout North America fulltime in their RV, which they affectionately call ‘the Vagabond Bus.’

“It’s quite an adventure,” Dugal-Lacroix said. “Our RV is 43 feet long and we have a 27-foot trailer hooked to the back. Bumper to bumper we are 70 feet long. I can sculpt smaller pieces inside of the RV, but most of my work is done either in my trailer studio or outside at campsites and other stops.”

While The Bluebell Collection will be available for sale at Arizona Fine Art Expo, Dugal-Lacroix’s “Frozen” sculptures will only be available for sale through Disney. She has several other pieces from her “Dancer” series that are for sale at the fine art show, including life-size and table-top sculptures and paintings.

Arizona Fine Art Expo is open daily through March 24 from 10am to 6pm in the white tents located at 26540 North Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads next to MacDonald’s Ranch.

Season passes for the Arizona Fine Art Expo cost $10. Seniors and military can purchase a season pass for $8 and children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free. For details, call 480. 837.7163 or visit www.arizonafineartexpo.com.

