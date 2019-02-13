Deadline Extended for Outstanding Young Man/Young Woman of the Year Program

by

The City of Phoenix Youth and Education Office is now accepting applications for the 2019 Outstanding Young Man/Young Woman (OYMYW) of the Year awards.

The OYMYW of the Year program recognizes and honors the outstanding achievements of young people, enhances the perception of youth and raises community awareness of the positive contributions of youth.

This awards program is open to any students currently enrolled in high school in Phoenix or live within Phoenix city limits. Here’s how it works:

One young man and one young woman will be selected as winners from each city council district and receive an award of $500.

In addition, each district-level winner will be eligible for an additional $1,500 award if they are selected as the citywide winners.

Students interested in applying will need to write an essay, submit a recommendation letter and proof of legal residence in the United States. Finalists will be interviewed by members of the community. District award winners will be invited to a luncheon sponsored by Rotary 100 where the citywide award winners will be announced.

Eligible students can apply through the online application form at phoenix.gov/education before 5pm Friday, March 8.

Photo on Foter.com

Advertisements