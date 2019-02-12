You are here: Home / Food & Wine / Hula’s Modern Tiki to Host ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ Party

February 12, 2019 by Leave a Comment

“Roses are red, violets are blue, no one hates Valentine’s Day more than you! Except for us!” — Hula’s Modern Tiki owner, M. Dana Mule

Calling all couples, and the happily single, come celebrate Valentine’s Day at Hula’s Modern Tiki‘s festive Anti-Valentine’s Day party Thursday, Feb. 14. Hosted all day long, enjoy featured cocktails such as the “Black Heart Social Club” martini, the “You Drive Me Bananas” cocktail and Pinot Gris Sangria. Plus (after 6 pm) savor $15 bottles of Rosé and Prosecco and half-off additional bottles of wine. Guests can even bring in pictures of their ex to burn in ‘Pele’s Fire Pit of Revenge,’ aka Hula’s signature dining patio and outdoor fire pit (Phoenix only).

Special Hula’s 2019 Anti-Valentine’s Day Cocktails include:

  • Black Heart Social Club martini (black martini garnished with fresh strawberries and basil on black heart pick)
  • You Drive Me Bananas (apple brandy, banana liquor, Pimm’s and OJ, on the rocks)

Visit the Phoenix location at 5114 North 7th Street (602.265.8454), or the Scottsdale location at 7213 East 1st Avenue in Scottsdale (480.970.4852). For additional information, visit www.hulasmoderntiki.com.

