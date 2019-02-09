You are here: Home / Food & Wine / Celebrate National Pizza Day at Pomo — Support Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Celebrate National Pizza Day at Pomo — Support Phoenix Children’s Hospital

February 9, 2019

Pomo’s Rimini and Napoletana pizzas 

As a tribute to America’s favorite food, Pomo Pizzeria is offering discounts on its signature margherita pizza, in honor of National Pizza Day, Saturday, Feb. 9. Plus, guests can feel even better knowing that their money is going to help a good cause.

On National Pizza Day, Pomo Pizzeria will offer guests a Margherita pizza, for only $10 (usually $14). They can choose between the Napoletana or Rimini pizza style.  Plus, $1 from every margherita pizza order will benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. This deal is valid at all Pomo Pizzeria locations.

Phoenix’s Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals. Phoenix Children’s provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona throughout the Southwest.

Pomo Pizzeria has locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert. The signature style of Pomo Pizzeria is to create an unparalleled pizza experience that combines authentic flavors with techniques handed down over generations. The ingredients and process let diners discover Neapolitan pizzas in the true tradition that goes back hundreds of years and thousands of miles to Napoli, Italy. For more information, visit www.pomorestaurantgroup.com.

