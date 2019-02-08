Jeneve Rose Mitchell to Perform at Arizona Folklore Preserve

by

Jeneve Rose Mitchell brings her whole family to the stage at the Arizona Folklore Preserve Feb. 10. Her whole instrument family, that is. There’s her cello, “Bubbles;” her mandolin, “Octavius;” her fiddle, “Billy;” her ukulele, “Brownie;” her guitar, “Martina;” and her harp, “Hallie.” Yes, she plays them all during each performance. And yes, she plays them very well. She also sings very well and writes songs very well. Her musical accomplishments would be notable for anyone. They are even more notable for someone who’s only 18 years old.

This talented young musician has been performing professionally since the age of four, and may be best known as the ‘Rocky Mountain Hillbilly Girl’ who in 2015 (at the age of 15) auditioned for the final season of “American Idol” and proceeded to steal the hearts of not only the judges (Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick, Jr.), but America as well. She wound up finishing in the top 14 on “Idol,” which was no easy task considering there were over 200,000 contestants who auditioned from just about everywhere.

Doors for the Feb. 10 performance open at 1pm, with performances starting at 2pm. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children 17 and under. For reservations, call 520.378.6165, or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.

To get to the Arizona Folklore Preserve: Go 6 miles south of Sierra Vista on Highway 92 to Ramsey Canyon Road. Turn right (west) on Ramsey Canyon Road, drive 3.3 miles into the canyon, and watch for the AFP entrance and sign to the left.

Coming soon: Upcoming performers at the AFP include Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, Feb. 16 and 17, and the eclectic music trio Wall-Eyed Moles, Feb. 23 and 24. For more information, including performance schedules and additional information on featured artists, visit the AFP website, www.arizonafolklore.com, or call 520.378.6165.

