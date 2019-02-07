Ballet Arizona Premiers New Production, Romantic Classic Valentine’s Day

by

Ballet Arizona presents the world premiere of The Firebird alongside the romantic classic, La Sylphide, at Symphony Hall beginning Valentine’s Day.

The Firebird is a new production from artistic director Ib Andersen. The story unfolds in an undefined setting, where the aesthetics of warriors, monsters and aliens combine to create an otherworldly experience unlike any other presented by Ballet Arizona. The masterful score is performed by the Phoenix Symphony.

La Sylphide is one of the most iconic romantic ballets, created in the early 19th century. The tale of passion and elusive love features an alluring fairy and diabolical witch who wreak havoc on the life of a young Scotsman, James, who gives up everything for the love of a beautiful, but unattainable, woodland sprite.

Ballet Arizona will perform The Firebird and La Sylphide Feb. 14–17 at Phoenix Symphony Hall. For tickets or additional information, call 602.381.1096 or visit www.balletaz.org.

