Shadow Mountain’s Ashley Hall Achieves Rare Perfect Score on the SAT

February 6, 2019

Ashley Hall, a junior at Shadow Mountain High School, achieved a rare perfect score of 1600 on the SAT® exam. According to the CollegeBoard, less than 1 percent of test takers scored in the range of 1500–1600. Earning a perfect score on college admission tests is rare and very hard to accomplish.

At Shadow Mountain High School, Hall balances her rigorous schedule of all Advanced Placement (AP) and Digital Academy of Advanced Placement Scholars (DAAPS) classes with extracurricular activities such as color guard and school clubs, including Society of Women Scholars and Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors society. In her free time, Hall tutors students in math and other subjects.

Hall is passionate about math and science and plans to study civil engineering in college. She is considering programs taught at Arizona State University and the University of Wyoming; however, she is keeping her options open.

The SAT® test is designed to assess academic readiness for college and tests students’ knowledge. The scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities.

Shadow Mountain High School is part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District. Learn more at www.pvschools.net.

