You are here: Home / Community News / Pigtails Cocktail Bar is Now Open at Desert Ridge

Pigtails Cocktail Bar is Now Open at Desert Ridge

February 6, 2019 by Leave a Comment

A speak-easy style craft cocktail concept joined its sister concept, The Whining Pig Beer & Wine Bar, in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Pigtails Cocktail Bar features plush seating, a living wall covered by real plants, shiplap walls with copper detailing, a “secret” bookshelf exit and a raw oyster bar (opening March 2019). Mixologists will customize signature libations — such as the Arizona Rain, Caliote or Guthrie’s Favor — using barrel aged whiskey, organic vodka, botanically infused gin and a variety of tequilas mixed with fresh fruits to satisfy cocktail enthusiasts.

Pigtails at Desert Ridge Marketplace, located in Phoenix at 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 46-1405, is open 1–10pm, Sunday; 3pm–midnight, Monday through Wednesday; 3pm–2am, Thursday; and 1pm–2am, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 480.500.5358 or find Pigtails on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of Pigtails Desert Ridge

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, Food & Wine, GET MORE, North Phoenix Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: