Pigtails Cocktail Bar is Now Open at Desert Ridge

A speak-easy style craft cocktail concept joined its sister concept, The Whining Pig Beer & Wine Bar, in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Pigtails Cocktail Bar features plush seating, a living wall covered by real plants, shiplap walls with copper detailing, a “secret” bookshelf exit and a raw oyster bar (opening March 2019). Mixologists will customize signature libations — such as the Arizona Rain, Caliote or Guthrie’s Favor — using barrel aged whiskey, organic vodka, botanically infused gin and a variety of tequilas mixed with fresh fruits to satisfy cocktail enthusiasts.

Pigtails at Desert Ridge Marketplace, located in Phoenix at 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 46-1405, is open 1–10pm, Sunday; 3pm–midnight, Monday through Wednesday; 3pm–2am, Thursday; and 1pm–2am, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 480.500.5358 or find Pigtails on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of Pigtails Desert Ridge

