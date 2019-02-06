Cactus Shadows High School Students Sweep ASU’s 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Contest

by

Mikaela Morris Sarah Weiss Angela Khammo

Cactus Shadows High School announced that Sarah Weiss, Angela Khammo and Mikaela Morris were the first, second and third place winners, respectively, of Arizona State University’s 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration contest. This year, students were encouraged to participate in the “Find Your Voice” campaign and asked to submit essays based on their own idea of “leadership through service.”

Jim Swetter, interim principal said, “I am so proud of Sarah, Mikaela and Angela. Their ‘Find Your Voice’ essays were truly inspiring and sent a powerful message. A big thank you to their teacher Christine Marsh for helping promote such a worthwhile contest. Cactus Shadows is very proud of their accomplishments!”

The Falcons were honored at the Thirty-Fourth Annual ASU Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in this past month. The breakfast was held at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix. Family members, teachers, interim principal and superintendent all attended the event.

Cactus Shadows English teacher Christine Marsh said, “I am inspired by the girls’ insightful essays about leadership through service and grateful to ASU for providing this opportunity for students to be recognized for their creativity and writing skills.”

Cactus Shadows High School is part of the Cave Creek Unified School District. For more information, contact Interim Principal Swetter at jswetter@ccusd93.org or visit www.ccusd93.org.

