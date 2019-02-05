You are here: Home / Community News / PVSchools Governing Board To Host Bagels with the Board Feb. 6

PVSchools Governing Board To Host Bagels with the Board Feb. 6

February 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment

As part of an ongoing effort to foster collegiality and promote transparency, the PVSchools Governing Board announced its Bagels with the Board events. These events occur quarterly and are held at various schools throughout the district.

The next Bagels with the Board for the 2018-19 school year will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10-11am at Larkspur Elementary School. (Directions to Larkspur Elementary.)

All members of the community are invited to attend this event to have an opportunity to talk with Governing Board members. Bagels and coffee will be provided. Learn more about PVSchools at www.pvschools.net.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, GET MORE, Phoenix, Youth & Education Tagged With: , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: