PVSchools Governing Board To Host Bagels with the Board Feb. 6

As part of an ongoing effort to foster collegiality and promote transparency, the PVSchools Governing Board announced its Bagels with the Board events. These events occur quarterly and are held at various schools throughout the district.

The next Bagels with the Board for the 2018-19 school year will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10-11am at Larkspur Elementary School. (Directions to Larkspur Elementary.)

All members of the community are invited to attend this event to have an opportunity to talk with Governing Board members. Bagels and coffee will be provided. Learn more about PVSchools at www.pvschools.net.

