Frontier Town Celebrates Fifty Years with Wedding Giveaway to Member of the Armed Forces

Frontier Town, Cave Creek’s Western destination attraction, turns 50 years old in 2019 and plans to celebrate the milestone during the year with special events and giveaways — beginning with a free western wedding provided by Arizona Rustic Weddings.

Frontier Town and Arizona Rustic Weddings will provide a free wedding for a member of the United States Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard (active duty, reserves or National Guard members are eligible), according to Marc Peagler, general manager for Frontier Town. Entrants must meet the following requirements:

Member of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard in active duty, reserves or National Guard

Submit one paper with up to 100 words, with no less than a 10-point font, sharing why the individual should win the wedding

Bride or groom must be an Arizona resident

Include name, address, phone number and email

The winner will receive the following: A free wedding for up to 50 people that includes everything from flowers and food, to a disc jockey, cake and a preacher. The following items are not included but are available: more than 50 guests, alcohol. Other restrictions may apply. The winner will have until Dec. 30, 2020, to hold their wedding.

Arizona Rustic Weddings opened at Frontier Town in 2018 and now books weddings in a beautiful, rustic atmosphere. According to Frontier Town’s wedding coordinator, Dina Piacquadio, the facility provides all inclusive, single priced wedding packages.

“We can customize any package to suit the bride and groom’s needs,” says Piacquadio. “Our dedicated staff is committed to providing a memorable, stress-free experience. We specialize in weddings and receptions at affordable prices and offer excellent service, great food and a beautiful setting that is perfect for a relaxed yet stylish western wedding event.”

Piacquadio says the venue can host up to 300 guests, has a full stage for music and announcements, a beautiful bridge over a serene pond, lighting ambience, a chapel, food and beverage service, and secluded preparation areas for the bride and groom and their respective parties, all tailored to the clients’ specific needs.

Entries for the wedding giveaway may be submitted to any business in Frontier Town, which is located at 6245 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek. Entries may be submitted until Sept. 2, 2019, (Labor Day). The winner will be announced Oct. 5, 2019. For additional information, call 480.488.9129 or visit www.frontiertownaz.com.

