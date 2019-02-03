Arizona VFWs Partner with Local Organizations to ‘March Out Hunger’

by

Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In the United States, food insecurity affects one in eight people, and one in five households served by a local food bank has at least one member who has served in the U.S. military. This is according to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

Humana, a health and well-being company and a national affiliate partner of the VFW, is bringing the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) and St. Mary’s Food Bank (one of Feeding America’s network of food banks) together to impact food insecurity locally. Last year, Humana partnered with Feeding America to stage a series of events that drove food donations and raised awareness of food insecurity with a focus on helping veterans.

To address food insecurity among veterans locally, Human, Arizona VFWs and St. Mary’s have partnered to host a food and fund drive, which runs through Feb. 28. The campaign kicked off Saturday, Jan. 19, with a Rucksack March at the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon. In the military, soldiers carry a heavily-loaded rucksack, similar to a backpack, over a long distance. To bring awareness to food insecurity among military and veterans’ community, participants brought packs filled with food donations and marched the 5K route, delivering the food to St. Mary’s Food Bank at the finish line.

As part of the “March Out Hunger” campaign, non-perishable food will be collected at 19 VFW Posts in Maricopa County, the Humana neighborhood center and 11 Iora Primary Care locations. In the Northeast Valley, community members may drop off donations at:

VFW Post 3513, 7220 E. Wilshire Drive, Scottsdale

VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills

VFW Post 9400, 804 E. Purdue Ave. (7th Street and Cave Creek Road), Phoenix

Iora Primary Care – Greenway, 3202 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix

In addition to food donations, members of the community can provide monetary donations to this food drive at http://smfba.convio.net/marchouthunger2019. Learn more about the participating organizations at www.humana.com; www.vfw.org; and www.firstfoodbank.org.

