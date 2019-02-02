Half Moon Sports Grill Announces Super Bowl LIII Specials

by

Fans enjoy pregame hourly specials, all day specials

With two Phoenix locations, Half Moon Sports Grill’s game plan is to be Super Bowl LIII party headquarters Sunday, Feb. 3.

Football fans can wet their whistles on Half Moon Sports Grill’s spicy and delicious Three Olives “Meat Mary,” which is a Bloody Mary featuring Three Olives vodka, with bacon, olives and a Benny’s Original Meat Straw, and a salted rim for $7. Other drink specials include $3.50 Coors Light drafts, $4 Dos XX drafts, $4 Jack Daniels Whiskey, $12 mimosa bottles and $3 Fireball shots.

And, at Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill at 2121 East Highland Avenue (602.977.2700), football fans can order the restaurant’s signature, third generation family recipe from Chicago, a 16-inch pizza featuring a butter and herb flavored cracker crust topped with Papa Moizo’s sweet red sauce, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses for only $10, normally $14.99 (dine or take out) with $1 toppings, which are regularly $2 each anytime between 10am–2am

And, at Half Moon Sports Grill at 288 East Greenway Parkway (602.993.6600), guests can order any two starters for just $15.

Plus, limited reservations are available with a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. All reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Seatings are at 2, 2:30 and 3pm.

Private rooms are also available at both locations for larger group reservations so that groups can tune into the big game (subject to availability) in plush leather sofa chairs and a big screen.

Both locations are Game Day Central for any sports fan. They open at 10am Saturdays and Sundays with $8.89 breakfast specials, and they’re loaded with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems and big-screen TVs: 26 in Moon Valley and 32 at Biltmore.

More information about Half Moon Sports Grills, including more specials, menus and events, is online at www.halfmoonsportsgrill.com.

