Bobby Q’s Offers ‘Big Game Special’

February 2, 2019 by Leave a Comment

This Super Bowl Sunday, Bobby Q’s is offering a Big Game Special with $40 to-go platters. Featuring two of Bobby Q’s most popular slow-smoked meats (brisket and pulled pork), along with buns and BBQ sauce, all for only $40 (makes six sandwiches), it’s everything needed to make sandwiches for the whole crew at a game watch party. Orders must be placed Sunday, Feb. 3, (the game starts at 4:30pm) for take-out only.

Bobby-Q’s Big Game Special is available at all three Valley locations:

  • Phoenix: 8501 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix; 602.995.5982
  • Biltmore: 3154 East Camelback Road, Phoenix; 602.626.8856
  • Mesa: 1610 South Stapley Drive, Mesa; 480.361.7470

For additional information, visit www.bobbyq.net.

