Huzzah! Arizona Renaissance Festival Kicks Off This Month

Be transported back to the 16th century as one of the largest and most picturesque Renaissance Festivals in the nation prepares for raucous revelry below the foothills of the Superstition Mountains. Celebrating its 31st season of pomp and pageantry the Arizona Renaissance Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9 through March 31, from 10am–6pm, including Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 19.

Cheer for brave knights and roam the 30-acre festival village filled with whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 14 stages of nonstop performances of music, mermaids, merriment, dance, acrobatics and comedy. Explore foolish pleasures and artisan treasures while shopping, eating and reveling with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. This year offers new shows, new stage and don’t forget to reserve a seat at the Pleasure Feast — the most exclusive event within the Festival with a five-course dinner and variety show.

Advance tickets are available for purchase online at www.renfestinfo.com or save with discount tickets purchased at Fry’s Food stores statewide. Discount ticket prices are adult $26, children 5–12 $16, when purchased at Fry’s Food stores; children under 5 are always free. Tickets purchased at the Festival are two dollars more. Senior discount tickets are $25 for those 60 and older, available only on Festival days at the front gate ticket booth. Parking is free, courtesy of Fry’s Food stores.

The Renaissance Festival site is located east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort. (12601 East U.S. Hwy 60). For information call 520.463.2700 or visit www.renfestinfo.com.

