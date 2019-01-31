PVCC to Celebrate Grand Opening of Integrated Health Facility with Free Wellness Fair

by

Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) invites the public to the grand opening of the Integrated Health Science Center Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10am. Located in the Q Building at the PVCC Union Hills campus located off of 32nd Street and Union Hills, the Integrated Health Science Center is an innovative instructional space that provides a venue for students to gain hands-on experience and apply their knowledge in a practical setting, while also offering a tangible benefit to the community.

Remodeled using Prop 301 funds, this new facility provides shared space for several PVCC health degree programs including Nursing, Exercise Science, Integrated Public Health, EMT/Fire Science/Paramedic, Healthcare Technology and Dietetic Technology. In addition to multiple classrooms, the Integrated Health Science Center houses a simulation lab for nursing and paramedic students as well as a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen. Since opening in January 2019, the facility is already home to over 15 classes educating approximately 250 enrolled students.

“We are incredibly excited to commemorate the opening of the Integrated Health Science Center to our students as well as our community,” said PVCC president, Dr. Paul Dale. “While the primary purpose of the facility is academic instruction, it will also serve as a collaborative space for students to partner with local healthcare providers and increase healthcare access for our underserved and underrepresented communities.”

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for community members and dignitaries Feb. 9 at 9am, followed by a free Health and Wellness Fair that is open to the public from 10am until 1pm.

The Health and Wellness Fair kicks off a series of wellness events slated to be hosted at the facility throughout the course of the year, all of which will be free of charge to the community. Activities confirmed for attendees Feb. 9 include mental health screenings, Pilates, ear checks, massages, immunizations, healthy cooking demonstrations, a vendor fair, food and more.

For more information about the Integrated Health Science Center’s academic programs or calendar of wellness events, call 602.787.7261 or visit www.paradisevalley.edu/journeytowellness.

Advertisements