Save the Date: And the Beat Goes On — Annual fundraiser for Children’s Museum

by

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix, in conjunction with the 2019 Children’s Museum Gala co-chairs, Cathy Brown and Rebecca Light, announced the details of its biggest fundraiser of the year: And the Beat Goes On. Set for Saturday, March 9, this special event takes place at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

The evening begins at 6pm with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction inside the Museum. The event continues outside with a live auction, and dinner under the stars. Entertainment will include interactive music from Frank Thompson from AZ Rhythm Connection. Following dinner, guests are invited to an after-party, featuring a dessert reception and music to dance the night away in the Museum’s trendy event space, The Monroe. The evening will be emceed by auctioneer Bobby D. Ehlert of Call To Auction.

One hundred CDs will be available for sale at the event for $150 each. The guest with the winning CD will have the opportunity to claim one of the live auction items before they go up for bid.

Proceeds from this event directly benefit the Museum’s Every Child Program, which provides free or reduced rate Museum access to families battling financial, emotional or circumstantial challenges. Over 50,000 people visit the Museum annually through the Every Child Program.

Tickets to the fundraising event are $275 per person and are available by calling Tenneille Choi at 602.648.2761 or online at www.tinyurl.com/cmopgala.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 North 7th Street. For more information visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

Advertisements