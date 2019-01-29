Show Some Love for Your Library in February

Matching grant gift to support youth and teen services
Desert Foothills Library announced February as “I Love My Library Month.” The event was initiated in response to an anonymous matching grant gift to raise up to $15,000 to enhance youth and teen educational services and programs at the library.
With just four weeks to raise these funds, the library is asking for donations from supporters and advocates to help rise to the challenge. Desert Foothills Library is a member-supported library that relies on the generosity of its members, community and local donors for funding. The library provides a variety of quality services and programs to the community, making it a valued Cave Creek institution that serves the entire Desert Foothills area.
Everyone is welcomed to visit the Library during the month of February to discover the vast array of services, programs and resources offered to the community. Library staff invites residents to, “Come in, browse the shelves, check out a book or two, sit down and read or attend an event — fall in love all over again.”
Beyond donating, library supporters can make a difference by sharing their enthusiasm about Desert Foothills Library through social media, on Facebook or Instagram (@dflalib). Everyone is invited to share why they love the library and encourage others to donate during “I Love My Library Month.”
Desert Foothills Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations up to $15,000 will be matched dollar for dollar. Donations are tax deductible.
The library is located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.2286 or visit www.desertfoothillslibrary.org.
