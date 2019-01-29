Delicious Inspiration: 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge

by

For the sixth year in a row, chefs from some of the state’s most popular restaurants will use their culinary prowess to re-imagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout Cookies — Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Savannah Smiles, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils — into a custom dessert menu item during the Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge.

Each restaurant will feature its dessert on their menu Feb. 1–28, with a portion of the proceeds from each dessert sold directly supporting Girl Scouting in Arizona.

“Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is thrilled that both Rusconi’s American Kitchen and The Thumb are taking part again. They’ve been with us for all six years and are major supporters as a result,” says Susan de Queljoe, senior associate of marketing and communications. “It’s also so inspiring to see Original Gravity, PNPK, ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, The Herb Box and Lovecraft taking part since they are all either proud woman-owned businesses or have female chefs in the kitchen.”

First-time challengers this year include Babbo Italian Eatery, Jake’s Unlimited and The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen.

In year’s past, the Dessert Challenge Champion was decided by dessert sales. This year, the Council is hosting a poll at www.girlscoutsaz.org/dessertchallenge.

But beyond conceptualizing, creating and offering the desserts on their menus, this year the chefs are also partnering with the Girl Scouts on several enhanced elements of the challenge.

“Last year, we got the idea to have a few girls join us in the kitchen to see all the moving parts that goes into both running a restaurant and delivering food to the table,” says chef Lance Whipple of Proof at the Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort Troon North. “It was such a hit that we are hosting ‘Girl Scout Field Trips’ with some local troops this year to really get them excited about the art, math and science behind what we do. Maybe there are even a few future chefs in our mix!”

Similarly, Aioli Gourmet Burgers, ZuZu, PNPK and others will bring girls behind the scenes this cookie season. And several partners are helping troops to set up formal boothing stations outside their venues, allowing our girls to sell cookies in what is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: Girl Scout Cookie Season.

All the chefs hope not only to raise funds to support local Girl Scouting, but also to inspire home cooks across Arizona to buy an extra box or two this season to create their own desserts. Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 3 this year. Locations of cookie booths can be found online at www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder.

Participating restaurants, and their creative desserts, are: 32 Shea

Cookie: Thin Mints

Years Participating: 2

Dessert Designer: Chef Javier Carballada

Dessert: Divine Mintspiration, a layered dessert “mintspired” by 32 Shea’s signature Nutella Cheesecake ($7) This sweet flavor journey starts with Thin Mint crumbles and a velvety chocolate mousse, and then descends into a rich, creamy cheesecake before ending with a minty, crunchy Thin Mint, almond and graham cracker crust. Each Divine Mintspiration is topped with a Thin Mint-rolled Nutella stick, a nod to the restaurant’s signature ingredient, Nutella. Aioli Gourmet Burgers

Cookie: Samoas

Years Participating: 2

Dessert designer: Executive Chef Tom D’Ambrosio

Dessert: Samoa Cannoli ($3.50)

Chef D’Ambrosio received his inspiration from his Italian upbringing and love of cannolis. He thought why not combine both his favorite cookie with his favorite Italian pastry. The Samoa Cannoli is a crispy cannoli shell dipped in milk chocolate and toasted coconut, filled with Samoa cookies, mascarpone cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. Babbo Italian Eatery (Eight locations Valleywide)

Cookie: Samoas

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designers: Chefs Taylor Schultz and Chris Schnitzer

Dessert: Samoa Tiramisu, lady finger sponge cake soaked in marsala and espresso, and then layered with mascarpone and Samoas ($7.45) Jake’s Unlimited

Cookie: Thin Mints

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designer: Chef William Buzzelle

Dessert: The Unicorn Truffelope, a Thin Mint crusted ganache truffle served with a garnish of house-made cotton candy, strawberries and a fresh ginger-infused dark chocolate sauce ($3) Lovecraft

Cookie: Thin Mints

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designer: Owner Rebecca Golden (Female business owner)

Dessert: Smokey Chocolate Mint Mousse, which combines rich and decadent dark chocolate with flavors from the smoker as well as a tiny bit of New Mexican heat ($6) Ocean Prime

Cookie: Thin Mints

Years Participating: 2

Dessert Designer: Chef Jagger Griffin

Dessert: Thin Mint Brownie with Peppermint Ice Cream $12) This rich and decadent gourmet brownie is made oh-so-perfect with the addition of Thin Mints. Served with homemade peppermint ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge, it is a mint-chocolate lover’s dream come true. Original Gravity

Cookie: Savannah Smiles

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designers: Owner/Chef Holly Knudsen and Chef Derek Upton

Dessert: Savanah Smiles Truffle Pops ($3) Featuring thick, creamy Savannah Smiles cake batter filled with tart lemon curd and dipped in raspberry white chocolate, the dessert is also rolled in toasted Savannah Smiles crumbles and served on a classic lollipop stick. PNPK Craft Slider + Wine Bar

Cookie: Do-Si-Dos

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designer: Owner Kellie Pruitt (Female business owner and a former CFO!)

Dessert: Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight, which are small bites of three mini desserts consistent with PNPK’s food flight concept ($8) Each flight includes mini versions of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake, a velvety, chocolate cheesecake on a Do-Si-Do crust topped with a rich, peanut butter ganache; Peanut Butter Banana Pudding made with crumbled Do-Si-Dos, a silky vanilla pudding and fresh bananas topped with fresh whipped cream; and PB&J Pie a taste of nostalgia with a Do-Si-Do crust layered with traditional grape jelly and a decadent peanut butter custard topped with fresh whipped cream and a roasted grape. Proof Canteen at Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort Troon North

Cookie: Samoas

Years Participating: 2

Dessert Designer: Chef Lance Whipple

Dessert: Coconut Chocolate Samoa Ice Cream Cake with Gooey Caramel Sauce ($12; add a scoop of coconut Samoa ice cream, $5) This homemade coconut Samoa ice cream is layered with rich chocolate cake and smothered in gooey caramel sauce. Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Cookie: Samoas

Years Participating: 6

Dessert Designer: Chef Dave Rico

Dessert: Samoa Candy Bar ($10) This scratch-made coconut pudding is layered with rich caramel, dark chocolate and blood orange, on a Samoa Cookie crust, combining for an adult twist on a childhood favorite. Silver Pine Restaurant at Little America Hotel Flagstaff

Cookie: Savannah Smiles

Years Participating: 3

Dessert Designer: Chef Vanessa Ronspies (Girl Scout alum)

Desert: All Smiles Cheesecake ($8/slice) A creamy vanilla and lemon cheesecake on a savannah smile crust is served with strawberry sauce and whipped cream. The Herb Box

Cookie: Savannah Smiles

Years Participating: 3

Dessert Designer: Chef Monique “Mo” Kauppi

Dessert: Savannah’s Surprise ($9) The zesty and crisp cookies are baked into the base of the dessert, which is a lemon cake. The cake is topped with a white chocolate, ginger and lemon mousse that is encased in a white chocolate shell and coated with more Savannah Smiles. The surprise is the bright and tangy lemon filling in the center of the mousse. The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Cookie: Thin Mints

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designer: Miles Teenstra

Dessert: Mint Madness ($10; $6 for the “Daisy” version) This custom-crafted gelato made with real Thin Mints is blended both with vodka and crème de menthe to create a delightfully boozy, mint flavored shake you won’t want to miss. It’s also topped with whipped cream, freshly baked Ironwood Porter Brownie crumbles, chocolate sauce. And yes, there is a non-alcoholic — or “Daisy” — version so everyone can enjoy it. The Thumb

Cookie: Trefoils

Years Participating: 6

Dessert Designer: Michael Lawson

Dessert: Trefoil Surprises (prices vary). Each week throughout the Challenge, the bakery case at The Thumb will be filled with a new and different Trefoil-inspired dessert. ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Cookie: Samoas

Years Participating: First year

Dessert Designer: Pastry Chef Lisa Graf

Dessert: Samoa Lava Cake “Show Stopper” Shake ($16) This over-the-top milkshake features a chocolate shake with a Girl Scouts Samoa cookie, a house-made Samoa-style cookie, caramel, coconut, dark chocolate coconut truffle, coconut brittle, warm chocolate lava cake and coconut whipped cream. ZuZu serves up a brand-new “Show Stopper” Shake every month.

