Cactus Shadows Boys Basketball Heads to State

In mid-January, Cactus Shadows High School (CSHS) Basketball head coach Zach Washut, who is a Cave Creek resident, shared that CSHS Falcons Boys Basketball is having a great season. The team was tied for first in the Region, No. 6 overall in the State, and headed to the State tournament.

“We are currently 15–2 and this is the best start in program history,” said Coach Washut. Last season we went 21–5 and reached the Elite 8 of the state tournament and have built off that momentum.”

This is Coach Washut’s eighth year coaching high school basketball and his second as head coach at Cactus Shadows. Reaching the Elite 8 in the 2017–18 season marked the second time in school history the program has accomplished 20-plus wins and made an Elite 8 run.

Of the players, Coach Washut says, “This team is senior heavy, with nine seniors. We have three guys that average 12 points or more and have a well-balanced attacking team. We’re excited to finish the season strong and make some noise in the state tournament!”

The State tournament playoff bracket will be available Feb. 6 for residents who would like to check out a game and cheer on the Falcons.

Cactus Shadows High School is part of the Cave Creek Unified School District. Follow the District on Facebook @CaveCreekUSD. Learn more about CSHS at www.ccusd93.org/cshs or visit www.ccusd93.org/page/4535 to learn more about the Basketball program.

